Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $25,411,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,056,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 449,021 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $14,050,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 29.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,249 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 609,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,841. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.