Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 4,507,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,212. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.