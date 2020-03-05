Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,326,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

