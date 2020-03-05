Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Genmab A/S makes up approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Genmab A/S worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 168,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,376. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

