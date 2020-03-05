Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 45,282,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,805,512. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

