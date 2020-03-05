Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Plains GP by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 130,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,931 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 2,825,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

