Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

In other news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 22,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. Insiders acquired a total of 28,030 shares of company stock valued at $82,914 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.14. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. On average, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW).

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.