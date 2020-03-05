Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $43,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 800.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares during the period. Finally, JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $29,881,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 7,223,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

