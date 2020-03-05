Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 5,313 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 1,481,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,574. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.