CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 520,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,494. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.