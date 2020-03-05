Critical Contrast: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) & Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sunlands Online Education Group alerts:

24.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and China Online Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million 0.95 -$134.83 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $166.61 million 3.39 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunlands Online Education Group and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Online Education Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Online Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.42%. Given China Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Online Education Group -19.79% N/A -11.06% China Online Education Group -17.61% N/A -21.71%

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.