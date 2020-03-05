Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

OTCMKTS CRD/B traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,210 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

