Craig Hallum Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $22.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Cowen reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 7,134,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $105,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,903,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,374,000 after buying an additional 949,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.