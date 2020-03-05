Craig Hallum Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $125.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,453,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.