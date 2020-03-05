Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

IYY traded down $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $149.95. 43,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $136.11 and a 12 month high of $168.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

