Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

