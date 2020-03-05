Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $51.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,924.03. 4,736,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,987.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,836.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

