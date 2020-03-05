Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.53.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

