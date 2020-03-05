Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 1,268,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,014. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

