Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 173,145 New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. New Media Investment Group accounts for 0.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of New Media Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Media Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWM stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

