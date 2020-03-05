Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

