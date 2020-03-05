Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.97. 6,013,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

