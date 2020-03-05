Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares in the company, valued at $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,319,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,769,853. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

