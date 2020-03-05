Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.98. 22,376,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,959,251. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

