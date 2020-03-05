Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $23.14 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after buying an additional 230,857 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 358,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.63. 834,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

