Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 11.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,780,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,923,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 533,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,387. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

