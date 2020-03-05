Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,122,000 after purchasing an additional 181,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $10.99 on Thursday, reaching $303.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,496,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

