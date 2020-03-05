Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,309 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 65,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 391,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,712,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,299,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

