Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 8,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 8.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,253. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

