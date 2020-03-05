Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 187 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.10. 6,578,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,653. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

