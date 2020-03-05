Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $17.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $18.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $13.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $75.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $81.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

