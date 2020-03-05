Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Comcast by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Comcast by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 25,280,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,145,061. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

