Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CEO Benno O. Dorer Sells 252,794 Shares

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,611. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.54.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
