Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CEO Benno O. Dorer Sells 252,794 Shares

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,611. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

