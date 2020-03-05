Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,745 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.77. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

