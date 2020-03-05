Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.54.

Shares of ZBH traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 145,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,217. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.