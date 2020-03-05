Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Universal Electronics worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.47 million, a PE ratio of 176.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Electronics Inc has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $64,667.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares in the company, valued at $40,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

