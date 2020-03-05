Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 3,944 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,540,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,720,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,947. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

