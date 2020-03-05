Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 14,909 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,753,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,730,388. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

