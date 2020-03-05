Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INDY traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

