Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 105.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

STT traded down $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $62.40. 3,962,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,645. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

