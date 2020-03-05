Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 180,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 306,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $79.32. 2,340,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

