Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $19.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $554.96. 28,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,733. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.68.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.