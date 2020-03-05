Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

NYSE DHR traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.44. 292,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

