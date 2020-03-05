Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 172,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

