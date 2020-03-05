Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 21,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 68,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

