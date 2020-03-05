Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,414 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,993,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 150,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 799,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 137,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

