Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.29. 13,354,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average is $215.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

