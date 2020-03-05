Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $17.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.58. 158,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

