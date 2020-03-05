Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. 12,443,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739,314. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

