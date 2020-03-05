Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $186.92 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.